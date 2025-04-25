Invesco Ltd. Sells 385,925 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 73,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,931 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 10,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Geron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

