Invesco Ltd. Sells 385,925 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 73,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,931 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 10,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Geron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Geron Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of GERN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geron Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.