Invesco Ltd. Sells 55,556 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Privia Health Group worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities set a $29.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of PRVA opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

