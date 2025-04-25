iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,273,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,527,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.