iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$30.20. Approximately 1,328,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 654,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.72.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.67.

