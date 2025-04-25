iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 56,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 9.0 %

BATS:IETC opened at $76.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.