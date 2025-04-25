Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

