John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $796.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

