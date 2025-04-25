JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,507 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $24,034,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $13,796,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $8,028,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.1 %

CDMO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $799.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.