JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.06 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $552.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.