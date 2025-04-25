JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE KEN opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

