JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $437.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 218.58%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,118.48. This trade represents a 6.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

