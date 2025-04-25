JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.83 Million Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $69,685.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,212,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,946.97. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 272,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,907 over the last 90 days. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

