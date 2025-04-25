JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.88 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $4,510,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $100.29.
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
