JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $486.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $409.22 and a 12-month high of $614.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

