JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 308.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NewtekOne by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.55 million. Analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

