JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2 Million in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after buying an additional 3,169,713 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 615,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 307,151 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 301,365 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 431,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

