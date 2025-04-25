JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 215,764 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 380.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 215,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stoneridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Trading Up 2.2 %

SRI opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

