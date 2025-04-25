JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,331 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 314.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

