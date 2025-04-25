JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 22,331 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 314.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.
BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.
BrightSpring Health Services Cuts Dividend
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.