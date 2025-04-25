JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 83,203 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $452.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This represents a 11.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 711,548 shares of company stock worth $4,008,827. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.