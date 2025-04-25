JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,984 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.