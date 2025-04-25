JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 401,311 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2,069.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $999.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -5.36%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.