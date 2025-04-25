JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Vasta Platform Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ VSTA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of -69.56 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Vasta Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vasta Platform
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.