JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of -69.56 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Vasta Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

