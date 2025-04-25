JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) Trading 4.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.61 and last traded at $68.61. Approximately 392,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 275,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

