Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

