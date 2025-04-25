Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $40.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $584.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc acquired 934,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.