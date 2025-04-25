KeyCorp Has Bullish Estimate for HEICO FY2025 Earnings

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of HEICO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.36.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $247.20 on Thursday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $201.81 and a 1-year high of $283.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

