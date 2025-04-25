KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock Price

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

RELY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Remitly Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RELY stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Remitly Global has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,685 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,674,000 after purchasing an additional 380,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Remitly Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,385,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,827,000 after buying an additional 150,602 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Remitly Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Remitly Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,169,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

