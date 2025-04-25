KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Outlook for SM Energy Earnings

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after buying an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after buying an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,118,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,105,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after acquiring an additional 140,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

