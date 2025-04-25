Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Koil Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koil Energy Solutions and NPK International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koil Energy Solutions $17.23 million 1.43 $2.33 million ($0.05) -37.48 NPK International $217.49 million 2.32 $14.52 million ($1.72) -3.39

Profitability

NPK International has higher revenue and earnings than Koil Energy Solutions. Koil Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NPK International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Koil Energy Solutions and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koil Energy Solutions -3.72% -5.66% -3.67% NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koil Energy Solutions and NPK International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koil Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 NPK International 0 0 1 1 3.50

NPK International has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.26%. Given NPK International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NPK International is more favorable than Koil Energy Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of NPK International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NPK International beats Koil Energy Solutions on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc., an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services. The company also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; and refurbishment and repurposing of recovered subsea equipment, as well as support services for offshore interventions. In addition, it offers loose steel tube flying lead and umbilical hardware products, as well as riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valve services. Further, the company provides installation aids, including flying lead installation systems, tensioners, lay chutes, buoyancy modules, clump weights, mud mats, pumping and testing skids, control booths, fluid drum carriers, under-rollers, carousels, running and parking deployment frames, termination shelters, pipe straighteners, subsea deployment basket system, horizontal drive units, and rapid deployment cartridges. It serves energy companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. The company was formerly known as Deep Down, Inc. and changed its name to Koil Energy Solutions Inc. in April 2022. Koil Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

