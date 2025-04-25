Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of KOSS opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -1.35. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Koss by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

