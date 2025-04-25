Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of KOSS opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -1.35. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
