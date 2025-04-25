Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,205,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

