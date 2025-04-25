Largo (NYSE:LGO) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.63. 91,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 126,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Get Largo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Largo from $3.70 to $3.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Largo

Largo Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Largo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Largo by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 620,909 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Largo

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.