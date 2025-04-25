Leerink Partnrs Predicts Geron’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Geron in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Geron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 295,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Geron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,826,000 after purchasing an additional 847,710 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

