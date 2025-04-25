Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,593 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in PC Connection by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

