Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,803,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 1,557,174 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gerdau by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gerdau stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

