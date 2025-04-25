Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 297,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $159.64 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.65.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The credit services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,590.12. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

