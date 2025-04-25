Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.10% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 210,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGS opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

