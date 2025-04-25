Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Upwork alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Upwork by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Stock Performance

Upwork stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,380.51. This trade represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $222,304.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,772.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,648 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.