Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,167 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MannKind were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MannKind by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 420,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MannKind by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.67 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

