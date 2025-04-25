Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,697 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

