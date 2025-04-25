Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,276,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,668,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 219,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 984,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $985.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. UBS Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

