LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

In other news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.13 per share, for a total transaction of $451,797.22. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,719.58. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4,926.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 51.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 18.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

