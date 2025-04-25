Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Loar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Loar by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loar by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,934,000 after purchasing an additional 207,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 998,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Loar Price Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.