Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.15 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

