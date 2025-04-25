LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,156 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

