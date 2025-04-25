LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

