LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Belden by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Belden by 624.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDC. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

