LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEAR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $32,228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth about $9,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $7,811,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter worth $4,751,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $2,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Revelyst Stock Performance

Revelyst stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. Revelyst, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $20.09.

Revelyst Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

