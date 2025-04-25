LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 87,600 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 358,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000.

LexinFintech Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ LX opened at $8.35 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

About LexinFintech

Free Report

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

