LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Herc alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.75.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRI

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.